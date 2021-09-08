Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) EVP Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total value of $536,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Stephen Weise also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stephen Weise sold 4,000 shares of Freshpet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.31, for a total value of $549,240.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FRPT opened at $130.70 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -311.19 and a beta of 0.72. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.35 and a 12-month high of $186.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.18.

Freshpet (NASDAQ:FRPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $108.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.05 million. Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 4.89%. Freshpet’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Freshpet, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FRPT. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $180.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Freshpet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Freshpet from $139.00 to $120.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Freshpet presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.79.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in Freshpet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,624 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $548,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in Freshpet by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 51,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,373,000 after acquiring an additional 26,097 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Freshpet by 152.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 180,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,365,000 after acquiring an additional 108,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colony Group LLC bought a new stake in Freshpet during the 2nd quarter valued at $218,000. 92.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Freshpet

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include deli fresh grain free chicken recipe for dogs; dog joy turkey and apple bites treats for dogs; nature’s fresh grain free chicken recipe for cats; and vital grain free chicken and ocean whitefish recipe for cats.

