FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October (BATS:FOCT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.39. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October shares last traded at $34.39, with a volume of 95 shares traded.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $34.17.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,342,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October by 435.7% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 53,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 43,427 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,017,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at approximately $695,000. Finally, Cascadia Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF October during the first quarter valued at approximately $288,000.

