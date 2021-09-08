Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FULC) traded down 7.2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.29 and last traded at $26.44. 15,871 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 10,177,383 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.49.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.57.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.39.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.05. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 481.07% and a negative return on equity of 66.84%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James A. Geraghty purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.16 per share, for a total transaction of $91,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 90,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $830,940.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 14,488 shares of company stock worth $132,179 over the last 90 days. 22.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 143,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 25,448 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 197,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after purchasing an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,986 shares in the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 126.2% during the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 126,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 70,334 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.80% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:FULC)

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

