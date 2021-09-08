Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim Sells 607 Shares

Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) CFO Paul Kim sold 607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.29, for a total value of $57,234.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Kim also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

On Monday, August 16th, Paul Kim sold 1,682 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total value of $159,991.84.

Shares of FLGT opened at $89.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.48. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $26.68 and a one year high of $189.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $91.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.44.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by ($0.07). Fulgent Genetics had a net margin of 54.24% and a return on equity of 78.71%. The firm had revenue of $153.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 789.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 41.9% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 57.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 71.4% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 493.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 344 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fulgent Genetics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fulgent Genetics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.80.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of gene testing and sequencing solutions. It offers genes and panels, known mutation, hereditary cancer, carrier screening, and tumor profiling solutions. The company was founded on May 13, 2016 and is headquartered in Temple City, CA.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.