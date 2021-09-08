Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) Shares Down 4.6%

Shares of Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (NYSE:YMM) were down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $17.21 and last traded at $17.40. Approximately 7,276 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 4,745,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.23.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on YMM shares. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.50 target price on the stock. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Full Truck Alliance in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.50 target price on the stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.52.

Full Truck Alliance (NYSE:YMM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $173.28 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ward Ferry Management BVI Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter worth about $20,000,000. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Full Truck Alliance in the second quarter worth about $345,594,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $57,879,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,903,000. Finally, Carmignac Gestion bought a new stake in shares of Full Truck Alliance during the second quarter valued at approximately $21,344,000. Institutional investors own 18.11% of the company’s stock.

Full Truck Alliance Company Profile (NYSE:YMM)

Full Truck Alliance Co Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a digital freight platform that connects shippers with truckers to facilitate shipments across distance ranges, cargo weights, and types in the People's Republic of China. It offers freight listing, matching, and brokerage services; and online transaction services, as well as various value-added services.

