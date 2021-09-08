Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading Down 5.7%

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU)’s stock price traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.31 and last traded at $106.73. 36,638 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 6,596,652 shares. The stock had previously closed at $113.19.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Futu from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. BOCOM International upgraded shares of Futu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Futu in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $158.27 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Futu from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $193.38.

The firm has a market capitalization of $15.57 billion, a PE ratio of 47.96 and a beta of 1.23. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $117.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $134.72.

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 30th. The company reported $3.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.06). Futu had a return on equity of 20.44% and a net margin of 44.47%. Research analysts expect that Futu Holdings Limited will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUTU. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $6,495,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Futu by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 838,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,179,000 after acquiring an additional 324,434 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Futu by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $6,806,000. Finally, Ocean Arete Ltd. acquired a new stake in Futu during the 2nd quarter worth $895,000. 21.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU)

Futu Holdings Ltd. is an advanced technology company, which engages in online brokerage and wealth management services. It provides investing services through its proprietary digital platforms, Futubull and moomoo that allows investors to trade securities and invest in fund products. The firm’s fee-generating services include trade execution, as well as margin financing and securities lending, which allow its clients to trade securities, such as stocks, ETFs, warrants, options and futures, across different markets.

