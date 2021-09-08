FY2021 Earnings Estimate for Sierra Metals Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:SMT)

Sierra Metals Inc. (TSE:SMT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Sierra Metals in a research note issued on Thursday, September 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.43.

Separately, CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of Sierra Metals in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of Sierra Metals stock opened at C$2.75 on Monday. Sierra Metals has a 12-month low of C$1.84 and a 12-month high of C$4.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.50. The stock has a market cap of C$449.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$3.73.

Sierra Metals Company Profile

Sierra Metals Inc focuses on the production, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru and Mexico. It primarily focuses on exploration of silver, copper, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. The company's flagship property is the 81.84% owned polymetallic Yauricocha Mine covering an area of 18,778 hectares located in the Yauyos province in Peru.

