GAM Holding AG Increases Stock Holdings in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS)

GAM Holding AG boosted its position in Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 60,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,600 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Alliance Data Systems were worth $6,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 162.4% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Alliance Data Systems in the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alliance Data Systems stock opened at $94.62 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $96.91 and a 200-day moving average of $106.20. Alliance Data Systems Co. has a 1-year low of $39.77 and a 1-year high of $128.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The company has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 6.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.56.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $5.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.74 by $2.25. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 55.02%. Research analysts forecast that Alliance Data Systems Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Alliance Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.27%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ADS shares. Citigroup downgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Alliance Data Systems in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $145.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Alliance Data Systems from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alliance Data Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.00.

Alliance Data Systems Profile

Alliance Data Systems Corp. engages in the provision of data-driven and transaction-based marketing, customer loyalty and payment solutions. It operates through the following segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon and Card Services. The LoyaltyOne segment provides coalition and short-term loyalty programs. The Epsilon segment offers end-to-end, integrated marketing solutions.

