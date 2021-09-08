GAM Holding AG Sells 2,823 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GAM Holding AG lessened its holdings in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,166 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,823 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $8,876,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 11,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 674 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 37,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA grew its stake in shares of Altria Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 14,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Altria Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $3,019,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MO opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $93.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.83 and a 1-year high of $52.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $48.58.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. On average, analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.09%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.90%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Altria Group in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

