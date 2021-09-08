GAM Holding AG Sells 822 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 822 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $8,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Appaloosa LP bought a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter valued at $33,981,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in The Mosaic by 33.8% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 238,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,620,000 after acquiring an additional 60,341 shares in the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1,652.8% in the 1st quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 195,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 183,875 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,384,329 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $43,759,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. boosted its position in shares of The Mosaic by 52.5% in the 1st quarter. South State CORP. now owns 138,331 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,373,000 after purchasing an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. 73.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Mosaic alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on The Mosaic from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Mosaic has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.53.

Shares of MOS stock opened at $32.15 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.37 and a 200 day moving average of $32.56. The Mosaic Company has a 1 year low of $16.01 and a 1 year high of $38.23.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $2.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 14.25%. The company’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. The company operates its businesses through it’s wholly and majority owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment owns and operates mines and production facilities in North America which produces concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and concentrated crop nutrients.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.