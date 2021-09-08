GAM Holding AG Trims Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

GAM Holding AG lessened its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 90 shares during the quarter. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,219,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDXX stock opened at $681.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $674.69 and a 200 day moving average of $584.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.00 billion, a PE ratio of 81.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52 week low of $347.54 and a 52 week high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

IDXX has been the topic of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 276 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $678.00, for a total transaction of $187,128.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Nimrata Hunt sold 538 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $703.00, for a total transaction of $378,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,886 shares of company stock valued at $18,646,894 over the last quarter. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

