Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $57.00 target price on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 12.87% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is a self-administered, self-managed REIT primarily engaged in the property business, which will consist of owning, acquiring, developing, expanding, managing, and leasing gaming and related facilities. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. is based in United States. “

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.93.

NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.50 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.97. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a one year low of $35.10 and a one year high of $51.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 1.92. The company has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 1.01.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 45.79% and a return on equity of 21.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brandon John Moore sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $500,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 156,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,828,230.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 5.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1,356.8% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

See Also: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gaming and Leisure Properties (GLPI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.