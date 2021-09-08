Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,250 at Barclays

Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) had its price target raised by Barclays from GBX 2,100 ($27.44) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 6.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price objective on shares of Gamma Communications in a report on Friday, May 21st.

Get Gamma Communications alerts:

Shares of Gamma Communications stock traded up GBX 25 ($0.33) during trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 2,110 ($27.57). 102,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 117,902. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Gamma Communications has a 1-year low of GBX 1,425 ($18.62) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,350 ($30.70). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,119.61 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,906.35. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.03 billion and a PE ratio of 31.68.

In other news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

About Gamma Communications

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Gamma Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamma Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.