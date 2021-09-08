Gamma Communications (LON:GAMA) Reaches New 12-Month High at $2,350.00

Gamma Communications plc (LON:GAMA)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,350 ($30.70) and last traded at GBX 2,330 ($30.44), with a volume of 6065 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,335 ($30.51).

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 1,550 ($20.25) price target on shares of Gamma Communications in a research report on Friday, May 21st.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,117.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,902.76. The firm has a market cap of £2.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a GBX 4.40 ($0.06) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 0.2%. Gamma Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.16%.

In related news, insider Andrew Belshaw sold 64,504 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,975 ($25.80), for a total value of £1,273,954 ($1,664,429.06).

Gamma Communications Company Profile (LON:GAMA)

Gamma Communications plc provides communications and software services for small, medium, and large sized business. It offers strategic services, such as collaboration, cloud PBX, SIP trunking, inbound call control, and network services; enabling services, including ethernet, broadband, and mobile; and traditional call and line services.

