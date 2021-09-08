GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Simon Knock Sells 99,934 Shares of Stock

GAN Limited (NASDAQ:GAN) EVP Simon Knock sold 99,934 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $1,798,812.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Simon Knock also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 2nd, Simon Knock sold 25,066 shares of GAN stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $451,188.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAN opened at $17.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $753.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.39 and a beta of 1.06. GAN Limited has a 52 week low of $13.04 and a 52 week high of $31.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a 200 day moving average of $18.67.

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $34.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.53 million. GAN had a negative return on equity of 10.87% and a negative net margin of 24.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 316.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that GAN Limited will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in GAN by 30.5% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in GAN by 23.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 3,327 shares during the last quarter. Inlet Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in GAN in the first quarter worth $4,663,000. EMC Capital Management grew its holdings in GAN by 67.2% in the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 47,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after purchasing an additional 19,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in GAN in the first quarter worth $562,000. 48.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on GAN. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of GAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GAN in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of GAN in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

About GAN

Gan (UK) Ltd. engages in the development and supply of Internet gaming enterprise software-as-a-service solutions. It operates through the Real Money Gaming Operations and Simulated Gaming Operations segments. The company was founded by David McDowell and Kevin O’Neal in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

