GB Group (OTCMKTS:GBGPF) Trading 10.2% Higher

GB Group plc (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)’s share price traded up 10.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $12.97 and last traded at $12.97. 5,298 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 7,171 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.81.

GB Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GBGPF)

GB Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides identity data intelligence services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Fraud, Identity, and Location segments. Its solutions help organizations to validate and verify the identities and locations of their customers.

