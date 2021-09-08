GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) is DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s 8th Largest Position

DigitalBridge Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS) by 147.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 208,750 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,500 shares during the period. GDS makes up about 1.9% of DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. DigitalBridge Group Inc.’s holdings in GDS were worth $16,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GDS by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 238,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its stake in GDS by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in GDS by 36.2% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in GDS by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,073,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in GDS in the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.27% of the company’s stock.

Get GDS alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:GDS traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.31. 22,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,253,919. GDS Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $49.16 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a PE ratio of -65.59 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.10.

GDS (NASDAQ:GDS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($1.60). GDS had a negative net margin of 16.28% and a negative return on equity of 5.21%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.77) earnings per share. GDS’s revenue was up 38.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that GDS Holdings Limited will post -0.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GDS. Raymond James cut their price target on GDS from $110.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. TheStreet downgraded GDS from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Macquarie cut their price target on GDS from $122.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GDS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded GDS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

About GDS

GDS Holdings Ltd. engages in developing and operating data centers in China. It builds, operates, and transfers data centers at other locations. Its data centers are carrier and cloud-neutral, which enable customers to connect to major telecommunications carriers, and to access a number of cloud service providers.

Read More: Fibonacci Channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GDS Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:GDS).

Receive News & Ratings for GDS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.