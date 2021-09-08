Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $468.39 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) will report $468.39 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Gentex’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $465.05 million and the highest is $472.80 million. Gentex posted sales of $474.64 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentex will report full year sales of $1.92 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $1.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.12 billion to $2.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Gentex.

Get Gentex alerts:

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $428.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.02 million. Gentex had a return on equity of 23.80% and a net margin of 24.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 86.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently commented on GNTX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.25 price target (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Gentex in a research report on Monday, July 26th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Gentex from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Gentex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.53.

In related news, Director John A. Mulder sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $228,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,350,567.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gentex by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,018,117 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $821,057,000 after purchasing an additional 1,272,311 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 7,537,192 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $249,407,000 after buying an additional 40,508 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Gentex by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,433,099 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $212,871,000 after buying an additional 304,251 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its stake in Gentex by 0.5% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,033,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $166,561,000 after buying an additional 27,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN lifted its stake in Gentex by 2.9% during the second quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 4,896,417 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $162,022,000 after buying an additional 137,538 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNTX opened at $30.83 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.03. Gentex has a 1-year low of $24.99 and a 1-year high of $37.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

About Gentex

Gentex Corp. is a technology company, which engages in the design, development, and manufacture and supply of digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products. The firm operates through Automotive Products and Other segments. The Automotive Products segment operates in virtually all of the foregoing facilities.

See Also: Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gentex (GNTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gentex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gentex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.