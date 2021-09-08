GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Upgraded to “Buy” by TD Securities

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) was upgraded by TD Securities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a C$52.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of C$43.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. CIBC boosted their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$44.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$52.00 to C$54.00 in a research note on Friday, August 20th.

