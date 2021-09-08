Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) Trading Down 8.3%

Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE)’s stock price dropped 8.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $68.10 and last traded at $68.10. Approximately 12,839 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,002,126 shares. The stock had previously closed at $74.28.

GLBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Global-e Online from $44.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their target price on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.27.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. Research analysts anticipate that Global-e Online Ltd. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $143,000. Level Four Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile (NASDAQ:GLBE)

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

