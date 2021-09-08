Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Shares Up 3.5%

Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) traded up 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $164.95 and last traded at $164.13. 27,621 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,662,146 shares. The stock had previously closed at $158.61.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Global Payments in a report on Monday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $218.81.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $49.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $177.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $193.65.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 10.83%. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. Global Payments’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Monday, August 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $173.48 per share, with a total value of $199,502.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,423,515.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $169.87 per share, for a total transaction of $500,437.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 4,686 shares of company stock worth $800,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Groesbeck Investment Management Corp NJ now owns 8,019 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Global Payments by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,613 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Global Payments by 30.8% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. 86.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

