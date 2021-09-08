Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) Sets New 12-Month High at $23.92

Global Ship Lease, Inc. (NYSE:GSL) shares reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.92 and last traded at $23.88, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.69.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GSL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Global Ship Lease in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Global Ship Lease from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Global Ship Lease from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $849.31 million, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. Global Ship Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.48%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Global Ship Lease during the first quarter valued at about $262,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 10.2% in the first quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $826,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Global Ship Lease by 106.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,095 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. L & S Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $2,429,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Global Ship Lease in the first quarter worth about $1,217,000. 57.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Ship Lease Company Profile (NYSE:GSL)

Global Ship Lease, Inc is a holding company, which owns and charters out containerships under long-term and fixed rate charters to container shipping companies. It also focuses on the operation and technical management of each vessel, such as crewing, provision of lubricating oils, maintaining the vessel, periodic dry docking, and performing work required by regulations.

