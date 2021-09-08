Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,300 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 17,800 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,206,000. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its stake in Union Pacific by 95.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,106 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 3,469 shares in the last quarter. Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,181,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC increased its stake in Union Pacific by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $6,446,000 after purchasing an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. 72.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UNP. Raymond James raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $260.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on Union Pacific from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Union Pacific from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Union Pacific from $226.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.83.

Shares of NYSE UNP traded up $1.85 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $214.85. 97,453 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,806,990. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $220.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $219.82. The firm has a market cap of $140.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.13. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $171.50 and a twelve month high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.17. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 37.65% and a net margin of 28.60%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.67 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.26%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

