Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. Sells 50 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Godshalk Welsh Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $264,000. Wealth Architects LLC purchased a new stake in Danaher in the second quarter worth $221,000. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd lifted its stake in Danaher by 78.4% in the second quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,186 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 961 shares during the period. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC lifted its stake in Danaher by 1.1% in the second quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 4,677 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,255,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Danaher by 230.2% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,946 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 3,448 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Danaher from $275.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.93.

NYSE DHR traded up $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $331.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 74,083 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,928,663. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $193.10 and a 12 month high of $333.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $301.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $262.00. The company has a market cap of $236.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The company had revenue of $7.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.44 EPS. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Danaher news, SVP Brian W. Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958 over the last quarter. 11.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

