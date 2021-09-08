Graviocoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $708.00 (GIO)

Graviocoin (CURRENCY:GIO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 8th. One Graviocoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0360 or 0.00000078 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Graviocoin has traded 4.7% higher against the US dollar. Graviocoin has a market capitalization of $2.60 million and approximately $708.00 worth of Graviocoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000542 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.65 or 0.00393037 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.20 or 0.00006922 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001581 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000609 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.57 or 0.00003388 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000146 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Graviocoin Profile

GIO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Graviocoin’s total supply is 293,438,522 coins and its circulating supply is 72,128,521 coins. Graviocoin’s official Twitter account is @graviex_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . Graviocoin’s official website is www.gravio.net

According to CryptoCompare, “GIO is the payment system and payment instrument of the entire future ecosystem. Each new user, who had registered will get his own gio-address and a very limited amount of GIO. GIO is absolutely needed for living in the ecosystem. Strictly speaking, some of GRAVIO services like GRAVIO.MAIL needs fuel to work. That fuel is GIO. “

Graviocoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Graviocoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Graviocoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Graviocoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

