Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$2.61.

Several research firms have recently commented on GRN. HC Wainwright set a C$4.00 price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. TD Securities set a C$2.50 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Eight Capital set a C$2.25 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James set a C$3.50 price objective on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

CVE GRN traded up C$0.39 on Wednesday, reaching C$2.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,044,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,592. Greenlane Renewables Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.19 and a 12-month high of C$2.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.78 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.78. The stock has a market cap of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96.

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.