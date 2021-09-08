Gries Financial LLC Has $4.54 Million Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gries Financial LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 29,998 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 166 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 1.5% of Gries Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of JPM. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.8% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,321,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,834,601,000 after buying an additional 2,769,555 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 129.4% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,455,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $526,389,000 after buying an additional 1,948,850 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.8% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,107,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $777,444,000 after buying an additional 1,504,501 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.1% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 14,424,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,195,842,000 after buying an additional 1,323,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.8% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,218,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $794,404,000 after buying an additional 1,316,994 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JPM traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $158.45. 379,918 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,542,582. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $155.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $473.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $91.38 and a 12 month high of $167.44.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The financial services provider reported $3.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $30.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.71 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 19.26% and a net margin of 37.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $177.00 target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $136.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $187.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $167.06.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company. It provides financial and investment banking services. The firm offers a range of investment banking products and services in all capital markets, including advising on corporate strategy and structure, capital raising in equity and debt markets, risk management, market making in cash securities and derivative instruments, and brokerage and research.

