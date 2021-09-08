Gries Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 55,185 iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Gries Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 55,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,449,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYE. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 4,805.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,540,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,543,000 after buying an additional 19,141,972 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $142,021,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 154.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,825,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,578,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929,924 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 1,245.2% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 942,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,728,000 after acquiring an additional 872,664 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 55I LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the first quarter valued at about $16,763,000.

Shares of IYE traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $26.04. 131,659 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,658,273. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $14.52 and a 1-year high of $30.19. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.88 and a 200 day moving average of $27.29.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

