Gries Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Gries Financial LLC reduced its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 202,593 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 597 shares during the quarter. AT&T makes up about 1.8% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $5,642,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in AT&T during the second quarter worth $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 65.8% in the first quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T by 4,411.8% in the second quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,534 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE T traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $27.65. The company had a trading volume of 639,070 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,041,762. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $26.35 and a one year high of $33.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.29. The stock has a market cap of $197.42 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 65.41%.

T has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.16.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

