Gries Financial LLC Sells 102 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Gries Financial LLC lowered its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,868,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GD. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. 85.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $204.26. 13,249 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 658,474. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $195.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.44. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $129.17 and a twelve month high of $203.25.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.09. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 21.50%. Analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the aerospace company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be paid a $1.19 dividend. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.27%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GD shares. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $201.67.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

