Gries Financial LLC Sells 349 Shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 54,692 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $3,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CSCO. Lokken Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 7.4% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.7% in the first quarter. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC now owns 41,483 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 4,992 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cisco Systems by 6.6% during the second quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 298,191 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after acquiring an additional 18,502 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 26.5% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 53,084 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 11,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at about $18,921,000. Institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.40, for a total transaction of $205,451.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $2,750,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 117,512 shares of company stock worth $6,736,902. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSCO stock traded down $0.30 on Wednesday, hitting $58.58. The company had a trading volume of 332,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,837,154. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $246.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.88.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CSCO. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a $56.00 target price on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Cisco Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.80.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

