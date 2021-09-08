Gries Financial LLC Sells 351 Shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Gries Financial LLC decreased its holdings in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 0.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in UGI were worth $2,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in UGI by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 111,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in UGI by 1,706.6% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 392,667 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,184,000 after acquiring an additional 370,932 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd increased its stake in UGI by 105.5% during the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $681,000 after acquiring an additional 7,545 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. bought a new stake in UGI during the second quarter worth approximately $5,970,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of UGI by 133.3% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 655,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,884,000 after buying an additional 374,522 shares during the last quarter. 67.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get UGI alerts:

UGI stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.24. 5,795 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 960,626. The business has a fifty day moving average of $46.50 and a 200 day moving average of $44.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market cap of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.98. UGI Co. has a 12-month low of $31.09 and a 12-month high of $48.55.

UGI (NYSE:UGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. UGI had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 13.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that UGI Co. will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.345 dividend. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.69%.

In other UGI news, CEO John L. Walsh sold 14,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.56, for a total value of $696,025.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 535,787 shares in the company, valued at $24,946,242.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director M Shawn Bort sold 12,750 shares of UGI stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $593,895.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 27,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,262,085.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Barclays upped their target price on UGI from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised UGI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

UGI Company Profile

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Recommended Story: Cash Asset Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI).

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.