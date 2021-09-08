Griffin Mining (LON:GFM) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $119.94

Griffin Mining Limited (LON:GFM)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 119.94 ($1.57) and traded as low as GBX 85.27 ($1.11). Griffin Mining shares last traded at GBX 86.30 ($1.13), with a volume of 30,087 shares trading hands.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.61) target price on shares of Griffin Mining in a research report on Monday, August 9th.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 93.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 119.94. The firm has a market cap of £150.12 million and a PE ratio of 9.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Griffin Mining Limited, a mining and investment company, engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The company primarily explores for zinc, gold, silver, lead, and base and precious metal deposits. Its principal property is the Caijiaying mine located in Hebei Province, the People's Republic of China.

