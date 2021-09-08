GSA Capital Partners LLP Grows Stock Position in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,821 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Dorman Products were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Dorman Products by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,332,011 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $444,637,000 after acquiring an additional 126,047 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dorman Products by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 800,311 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $82,144,000 after acquiring an additional 60,014 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in Dorman Products by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 578,564 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,384,000 after acquiring an additional 183,354 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its position in Dorman Products by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 530,412 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,441,000 after acquiring an additional 50,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Dorman Products by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 530,336 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $54,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,787 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.00% of the company’s stock.

DORM opened at $92.55 on Wednesday. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.55 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.06. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14 and a beta of 0.75.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $310.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.42 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday.

Dorman Products Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

