GSA Capital Partners LLP Invests $300,000 in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 28,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth about $220,000. Diametric Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the first quarter worth about $227,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of GCM Grosvenor in the second quarter worth about $292,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in GCM Grosvenor during the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in GCM Grosvenor by 66.0% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 46,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after acquiring an additional 18,523 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.50% of the company’s stock.

Get GCM Grosvenor alerts:

GCM Grosvenor stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. GCM Grosvenor Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.00 and a 52 week high of $15.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.59. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35 and a beta of 0.06.

GCM Grosvenor (NASDAQ:GCMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GCM Grosvenor Inc. will post 0.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from GCM Grosvenor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. GCM Grosvenor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

GCMG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered GCM Grosvenor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on GCM Grosvenor in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

GCM Grosvenor Profile

GCM Grosvenor, Inc provides global alternative asset management solutions. The firm invests on behalf of clients who seek allocations to alternative investments, such as private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return strategies. It specializes in developing customized portfolios for clients who want an active role in the development of their alternatives programs and also offers multi-client portfolios for investors who desire a turn-key solution for accessing alternative investments.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GCMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMG).

Receive News & Ratings for GCM Grosvenor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GCM Grosvenor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.