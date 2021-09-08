GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New $288,000 Investment in Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 108.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,248,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $289,212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,881,162 shares during the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the first quarter worth approximately $3,437,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media in the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 63.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Outfront Media by 37.0% in the second quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 162,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,893,000 after purchasing an additional 43,795 shares during the last quarter. 88.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:OUT opened at $24.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.41. Outfront Media Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.88 and a twelve month high of $26.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.15). Outfront Media had a negative net margin of 6.39% and a negative return on equity of 8.11%. On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Outfront Media’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.70%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.29.

In other news, Director Peter Mathes sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.61, for a total transaction of $123,050.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $942,735.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Richard H. Sauer sold 8,000 shares of Outfront Media stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.01, for a total value of $200,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 53,000 shares of company stock worth $1,326,730. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

About Outfront Media

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

