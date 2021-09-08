GSA Capital Partners LLP Makes New Investment in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 4.2% during the first quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 237,680 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,463,000 after buying an additional 9,550 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 374.2% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 106,230 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,888,000 after buying an additional 83,830 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 129.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,592,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $43,310,000 after buying an additional 897,159 shares during the period. Eukles Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 223.6% during the second quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 2,395 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 17.3% during the second quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.28% of the company’s stock.

Schlumberger stock opened at $27.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $38.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 2.39. Schlumberger Limited has a 52 week low of $13.70 and a 52 week high of $36.87.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 4.72%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on SLB shares. HSBC upgraded Schlumberger from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the company from $18.10 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded Schlumberger from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Schlumberger in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.03 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Schlumberger from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.41.

Schlumberger NV engages in the provision of technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production and processing to the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following business segments: Digital and Integration; Reservoir Performance; Well Construction; and Production Systems. The Digital and Integration segment combines the company’s software and seismic businesses with its integrated offering of asset performance solutions.

