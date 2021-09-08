GSA Capital Partners LLP Reduces Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

GSA Capital Partners LLP decreased its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 55.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,690 shares during the quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 30.3% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 98,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 22,840 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.4% in the second quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 639,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,839,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 27.8% in the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 194,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,407,000 after purchasing an additional 42,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini in the second quarter worth $368,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini by 16.7% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 8,515 shares in the last quarter. 73.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get WillScot Mobile Mini alerts:

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, major shareholder Holding S.A R.L. Sapphire sold 2,100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.75, for a total value of $58,275,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Christopher J. Miner sold 38,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.15, for a total value of $1,082,170.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 140,802 shares in the company, valued at $3,963,576.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,138,443 shares of company stock worth $614,357,170 over the last three months. Insiders own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC opened at $29.20 on Wednesday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 1-year low of $15.73 and a 1-year high of $30.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.18. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of 69.53, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.03). WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $461.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.20 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WSC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WillScot Mobile Mini from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.22.

WillScot Mobile Mini Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

Featured Story: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WillScot Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.