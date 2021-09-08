GSA Capital Partners LLP Takes $284,000 Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LEG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $28,000. AGF Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 293.5% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 546 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA increased its stake in shares of Leggett & Platt by 950.0% during the second quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leggett & Platt during the first quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LEG stock opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $39.25 and a 1-year high of $59.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.87 and its 200 day moving average is $49.74. The company has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Leggett & Platt had a return on equity of 27.49% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.87%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.00.

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

