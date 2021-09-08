GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Acquires 5,980 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 220,583 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,980 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $10,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MO. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 1.5% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Altria Group during the first quarter valued at $210,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in Altria Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 76,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in Altria Group by 4.0% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 14,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Altria Group by 39.0% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591 shares in the last quarter. 59.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Altria Group stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $50.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,218,097. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.58. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.83 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a market cap of $93.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.65, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.05. Altria Group had a return on equity of 268.09% and a net margin of 17.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 78.90%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MO shares. Redburn Partners started coverage on Altria Group in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.75.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

