GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,769 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares during the quarter. The Travelers Companies comprises about 1.3% of GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $20,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 4,493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the period. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd now owns 2,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in The Travelers Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $7,842,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 10,458 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,566,000 after buying an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in The Travelers Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 89,513 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,400,000 after buying an additional 2,512 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV traded up $1.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $159.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,233,269. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.67 and a 1-year high of $163.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $154.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.30.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $3.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $1.06. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 11.30%. The company had revenue of $7.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.59%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TRV. Wolfe Research began coverage on The Travelers Companies in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of The Travelers Companies in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Travelers Companies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut The Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $171.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.36.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.22, for a total transaction of $1,790,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,428,555.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

