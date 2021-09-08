GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 196,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,664 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Novartis were worth $17,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NVS. Cullen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 393.8% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,592,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,621,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,642 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA bought a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,608,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 80.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,250,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,870,000 after acquiring an additional 557,281 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,962,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,972,000 after acquiring an additional 304,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 4,088.0% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 201,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,237,000 after acquiring an additional 196,839 shares during the last quarter. 7.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVS stock traded down $1.57 on Wednesday, hitting $87.87. 38,579 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,888,735. Novartis AG has a 12-month low of $77.04 and a 12-month high of $98.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $92.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $196.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.55.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.14. Novartis had a return on equity of 25.25% and a net margin of 17.83%. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.33.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

