GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Invests $15.55 Million in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 199,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,551,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

MRK traded down $0.82 on Wednesday, reaching $75.16. The company had a trading volume of 323,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,446,566. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.14 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.61. The company has a market cap of $190.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 11.48% and a return on equity of 50.93%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 43.77%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

