GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Makes New $13.38 Million Investment in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 519,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,375,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PAVE. TimeScale Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $38,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 26,112.5% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,089 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 54.4% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the first quarter worth $70,000.

BATS:PAVE traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 1,280,879 shares. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.75. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a 52 week low of $13.80 and a 52 week high of $17.80.

