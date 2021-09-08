GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. Raises Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 320,732 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,012 shares during the quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $12,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in Pfizer by 36.5% during the first quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 999 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Pfizer by 52.2% during the first quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Pfizer during the second quarter worth $49,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 457,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,038,785. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.36 and a 12-month high of $51.86. The stock has a market cap of $261.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.14 and its 200 day moving average is $39.94.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.27%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PFE. Truist began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pfizer from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Pfizer from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.62.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

