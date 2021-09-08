Hancock Whitney Corp Cuts Holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its position in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 9.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,855 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,102 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of Integer worth $2,718,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ITGR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Integer by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,149,013 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,923,000 after buying an additional 241,228 shares during the period. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,209,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Integer by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,516,844 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $508,101,000 after buying an additional 229,325 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Integer in the 1st quarter valued at about $20,463,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA purchased a new stake in Integer during the first quarter worth $8,144,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Bill R. Sanford sold 10,846 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.25, for a total transaction of $989,697.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,755 shares in the company, valued at $4,722,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carter Houghton sold 2,500 shares of Integer stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.55, for a total transaction of $233,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,333.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 24,973 shares of company stock worth $2,340,039. Company insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Integer stock opened at $97.65 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $94.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Integer Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $54.37 and a 52 week high of $101.61.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Integer had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 8.46%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ITGR shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Integer from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Integer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

