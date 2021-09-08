Hancock Whitney Corp Has $2.46 Million Stock Position in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Hancock Whitney Corp lowered its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,447 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.09% of United Community Banks worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in United Community Banks by 289.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,863 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 2,127 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth about $205,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Community Banks alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UCBI. Raymond James lowered their target price on United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

NASDAQ UCBI opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $30.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.62. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.73 and a 12 month high of $36.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.28% and a net margin of 33.15%. The firm had revenue of $174.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.38%.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.16, for a total transaction of $321,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.30 per share, for a total transaction of $299,970.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for United Community Banks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Community Banks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.