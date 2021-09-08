Hancock Whitney Corp Has $3.02 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Hancock Whitney Corp reduced its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $75.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $192.33 billion, a PE ratio of 34.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.61. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.71 and a 1 year high of $86.30.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.79 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Truist initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.09.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

