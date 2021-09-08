Hancock Whitney Corp Lowers Holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC)

Hancock Whitney Corp trimmed its holdings in International Bancshares Co. (NASDAQ:IBOC) by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,530 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,000 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp owned about 0.08% of International Bancshares worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Full18 Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 217.0% in the second quarter. Full18 Capital LLC now owns 56,823 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,440,000 after buying an additional 38,895 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of International Bancshares in the second quarter worth about $114,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 30.4% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 126,982 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,453,000 after buying an additional 29,588 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 17.2% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,171 shares of the bank’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Bancshares by 3.1% in the second quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 8,715 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.22% of the company’s stock.

Get International Bancshares alerts:

NASDAQ:IBOC opened at $41.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 1.27. International Bancshares Co. has a 12 month low of $25.21 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The business’s 50-day moving average is $40.98 and its 200 day moving average is $44.88.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. This is an increase from International Bancshares’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.55. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th.

International Bancshares Company Profile

International Bancshares Corp. is a financial holding company, which provides banking services for commercial, consumer, and international customers of South, Central, and Southeast Texas and the State of Oklahoma. It engages in the business of banking, including the acceptance of checking and savings deposits and the making of commercial, real estate, personal, home improvement, automobile and other installment and term loans.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for International Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.