Hancock Whitney Corp Purchases 13,178 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 35.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,178 shares during the quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archer Investment Corp boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 45,436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Fidelity National Financial by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 34,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,422,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on FNF shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $47.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $49.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.58. The stock has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.39.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.67. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 25.33%. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. This is a positive change from Fidelity National Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s payout ratio is 26.97%.

Fidelity National Financial announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 3rd that permits the company to buyback $25.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 0.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Fidelity National Financial news, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 13,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total value of $640,095.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel D. Lane sold 5,709 shares of Fidelity National Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total transaction of $264,669.24. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 265,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,314,235.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 80,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,824,190. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc is engaged in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products; and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.